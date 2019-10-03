Abduction case filed against accused person in judge blackmailing scandal

An abduction case has been filed against a nominated person, Nasir Janjua, in the judge’s blackmailing scandal over alleged kidnaping of another co-accused and his family members.

The case was registered at Lohi Bher Police Station against Nasir Janjua on the complaint of Rashid Mehmood over the alleged abduction of co-accused Khurram Yousuf and his family members.

The complainant stated that Yousuf’s brother-in-law was facing trouble due to a case and he was in contact with Nasir Janjua. It is also stated in the First Investigation Report (FIR) that Janjua is involved in the abduction of Khurram Yousuf and his family members. Mehmood demanded authorities to take immediate action for the recovery of the missing persons.

It may be noted that the co-accused persons had been discharged by a judicial magistrate in judge’s video scandal case on September 7. The persons include Nasir Janjua, Khurram Shehzad Yousuf and Ghulam Jillani. Later on September 21, an Islamabad court had started the process to declare two accused, including Nasir Janjua, the central figure in the video leak controversy, as proclaimed offenders over their perpetual absence from the hearing of the judge’s scandalous video case. Judge Shaista Khan issued directives for the authorities concerned to start proclamation and attachment of properties of absconders. During the hearing, the court was informed that arrest warrants had already been served to them in London. Lately, Nasir Butt, who is associated with the PML-N, was spotted submitting, what he said, evidence to the Pakistan High Commission in London. He had allegedly recorded the controversial video of judge Arshad Malik in which the latter claimed that he was coerced into passing a verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference. On July 6, Maryam Nawaz, addressing a presser, had claimed that Judge Arshad Malik was coerced into convicting her father in the case. Judge Malik dismissed the accusations levelled against him by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, adding the allegation of a bribe offered to the judicial officer by the former prime minister’s sons to elicit a favourable verdict is of a serious nature. Judge Arshad Malik was removed from his post on the recommendation of the Islamabad High Court following this controversy around the leaked videotapes purportedly showing him talking to a PML-N sympathiser.