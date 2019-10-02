Maleeha Lodhi – end of an era

The appointment of Munir Akram as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York City may not have exactly sent shockwaves across the length and breadth of Pakistan’s diplomatic establishment, but it does mark the end of an era.

Maleeha Lodhi, the outgoing UN envoy, will leave New York City to take up an important role in Islamabad after making a mark.

The four and half years she served in one of the country’s top diplomatic posts were both eventful and significant in giving Pakistan a higher and more positive profile at the world’s most important multilateral organisation.

Both on substantive policy issues and in promoting Pakistan’s soft image, Ambassador Lodhi made a mark. This not only earned her frequent appreciation from the Secretary-General of the UN but also made her one of the most high-profile figures at the world body.

She pulled no punches in advocating the Kashmir cause, using every platform and forum to remind the UN and the international community about the grim situation in occupied Kashmir and the need for a peaceful solution in line with long standing Security Council resolutions.

She had the distinction of ensuring a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to discuss Kashmir in August in the wake of India’s illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This was the first time the UNSC took up the dispute in over 50 years.

She received public praise from the leadership of the Hurriyat Conference including Syed Ali Shah Geelani for her role.

Her reply in the General Assembly to a tirade against Pakistan from India’s External Affairs Minister became one of the defining features of her tenure, as it went viral on the social media and brought her much appreciation from occupied Kashmir as well as from Pakistanis across the political spectrum.

On other issues of critical importance to Pakistan she was equally fearless and erudite in articulating the country’s position. On Afghanistan, for example, her speeches were closely listened to especially as she locked horns with the Afghan Ambassador when he hurled accusations against Pakistan. Her responses were always dignified but emphatic.

Ambassador Lodhi also ensured a leadership role for Pakistan in the negotiation process on Security Council reform, another vital issue for the country. She worked tirelessly with the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) countries to effectively counter the drive by the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan and Germany) to steer the process in favour of permanent seats for themselves, a goal they have failed to achieve.

Public diplomacy was pursued in ways that were unprecedented for the Pakistan Mission. Maleeha Lodhi brought her considerable cultural diplomacy experience from previous stints as ambassador/high commissioner in Washington and London and took the projection of soft power at the UN to a whole new level.

Two concerts in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for organised for the first time to mark Pakistan’s national days, the first in 2016 by the maestro of Sufi music, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the second in 2017 by the Sachal Jazz ensemble from Lahore. They were a runaway success and became the talk of the UN.

Apart from that, exhibitions were also stage at the UN of contemporary art, Pakistan’s peacekeeping role and Pakistani women who made history among other topics.

Lodhi also took the lead in organising meetings of women ambassadors, who have emerged as an influential cross regional group. With female ambassadors from the Muslim world she organised the very first celebration of Eid, which UN Secretary General António Guterres attended and addressed.

Ambassador Lodhi also organised the first visit to Pakistan of the President of the General Assembly in almost 8 years in which Maria Fernanda Espinosa received detailed briefings on Kashmir and other issues and a chance to hear about the Imran Khan government’s priorities.

In times where mediocrity is the dominant theme in Pakistan’s diplomatic establishment abroad, and some of the most important capitals, like Washington, London, Moscow and Riyadh, are filled by intellectual pygmies, Lodhi was an exception rather than the rule.

Many felt that, after viewing her eloquent enunciation of Pakistan’s perspective pitted against world class journalists such as Christiane Amanpour, watching Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington and High Commissioner to London struggle against second string news anchors is an agony.

Rumours had been afloat in the Foreign Office for months that Munir Akram was pulling all strings to replace Lodhi. That he succeeded is no surprise since Akram is known to be relentless in the pursuit of his goals, despite his advancing years.

While Akram does not lack in eloquence, his bombastic hawkishness would be quite a contrast to Lodhi’s well balanced diplomatic nuances. Besides, his previous, rather extended, stint in New York City as Permanent Representative was marked not just by his diplomatic dare, but also his habit to frequent the most hedonistic joints of New York City. His close brush with the law in one particular instance; when he made colourful headlines around the world; might have brought embarrassment to the country but failed to dislodge him at the time. Not to mention his zombie like resurfacing now many years later.

While many ambassadorial appointments to important capitals made on the prodding of former Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, particularly in the case of Washington, London and Riyadh (where she managed to get posted her own cousin in disregard of merit and seniority) have proved to be unmitigated disasters, it remains to be seen how well the first big diplomatic posting decision following her exit fares.

Many diplomatic pundits feel that though Munir’s presence in the UN on Pakistan’s behalf may not bring many plaudits for the country, but it will definitely make the proceedings there much more eventful and entertaining.