Celebs support Mehwish Hayat after Kashmir remarks go viral

The video stirred a controversy on social media with netizens maligning Mehwish Hayat for ignoring Kashmir issue. In the video, a reporter made multiple attempts to make the actress respond to the Kashmir crisis.

Mehwish Hayat declined the question asserting that she is not allowed to speak on Kashmir issue. Her comments were misconstrued on social media, rose speculations if she is forced stopped to talk on the Kashmir issue by the Pakistani government. A short video clip gave an impression to the people that the actress is unwilling to talk on Kashmir issue, when in fact it was a separate event where she was present.

I don’t have permission to speak on Kashmir, says access Mehwish Hayatt #KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/zYbtZpSdt8 — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 29, 2019

She revealed however, that she was instructed by her PR team to not to talk about the Kashmir crisis at a charity event since this would have diverted the attention of people from the cause of the event. The charity event was organised by Penny Appeal and Mehwish Hayat attended as its ambassador.

In her statement, she reminded people that she has been the most vocal celebrity on the Kashmir crisis. The actress reiterated her support for the simmering issue, assured fans that she will continue to raise her voice against the oppression in Kashmir, and has some big plans to follow in this regard.

Her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry responded to the diatribe and recounted her recent efforts on Kashmir issue and revamping Pakistan’s image globally.