Celebs support Mehwish Hayat after Kashmir remarks go viral

The video stirred a controversy on social media with netizens maligning Mehwish Hayat for ignoring Kashmir issue. In the video, a reporter made multiple attempts to make the actress respond to the Kashmir crisis.Mehwish Hayat declined the question asserting that she is not allowed to speak on Kashmir issue. Her comments were misconstrued on social media, rose speculations if she is forced stopped to talk on the Kashmir issue by the Pakistani government. A short video clip gave an impression to the people that the actress is unwilling to talk on Kashmir issue, when in fact it was a separate event where she was present. I don’t have permission to speak on Kashmir, says access Mehwish Hayatt #KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/zYbtZpSdt8— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 29, 2019She revealed however, that she was instructed by her PR team to not to talk about the Kashmir crisis at a charity event since this would have diverted the attention of people from the cause of the event. The charity event was organised by Penny Appeal and Mehwish Hayat attended as its ambassador.In her statement, she reminded people that she has been the most vocal celebrity on the Kashmir crisis. The actress reiterated her support for the simmering issue, assured fans that she will continue to raise her voice against the oppression in Kashmir, and has some big plans to follow in this regard. Her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry responded to the diatribe and recounted her recent efforts on Kashmir issue and revamping Pakistan’s image globally.It’s a dream of every Pakistani Artist to work in Bollywood but recently Mehwish Hayat proved by criticising Indian Policies that she loves her Country more than her Career… We all know she has always been vocal about Kashmir and Indian policies 👍 https://t.co/QsXlVsxerp— Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) September 29, 2019The way you articulated the human rights violation in Kashmir and passionately promoted pakistan and the way it was reported in the international media, makes me a proud Pakistani. As Colleagues we are behind you. You don’t have to give clarifications for any leaked video https://t.co/gljW5ZDqJn— Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) September 29, 2019<Leave Mehwish Hayat alone. Stop taking bits from videos & ascribing your own meanings. This obsession with sensationalism..Try to be rational once in a while, it doesn’t hurt: if Mehwish had been asked by God-knows-who to not talk about Kashmir, would she reveal that on camera?— Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) September 29, 2019I thought so too! https://t.co/kk8hW0s1Xw— Maria Memon (@Maria_Memon) September 29, 2019Mehwish Hayat extensively campaigned for Pakistan calling out the negative propaganda in Bollywood and Hollywood, which defamed and vilified Pakistan as an extremist nation.