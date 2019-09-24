Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo applauded the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for providing the best possible humanitarian services across the country, a statement said.

During his visit to the PRCS National Headquarters, Ambassador Pontecorvo asserted that Italy is eager to expand cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in the health sector.

PRCS Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi extended his gratitude to his excellency Stefano Pontecorvo for visiting the National Headquarters and informed him in detail about various projects and initiatives being commenced by the society.

Furthermore, he acknowledged Italy’s worth-mentioning efforts to provide assistance and carrying out rescue operations to the afflicted people of Northern areas during earthquake and floods in 2005 and 2010 respectively.

Also, pharmaceuticals maintain a strong position in our bilateral relations with Angelini and Chiesi that have been present in the Pakistani market since the 1980s. Coupled with, Italy is the 9th exporting country to Pakistan and the 16th importer from Pakistan.

Stefano Pontecorvo further revealed that an amount of Rs 9 million had been raised for the treatment of special children suffering from Autism. In the first phase, he said, the program for the treatment and rehabilitation of Autistic children would start from special children’s institutions in Islamabad and Lahore. “A survey has been conducted in educational institutions in Lahore and Islamabad,” he said, and added that the teachers and other staff would be imparted world-class training. In the second phase, he said, the teachers would be sent to Italy for advanced training to produce trainer of trainees.

The visiting dignitary took a round of the Regional Blood Donor Centre and fleet of PRCS ambulances. He also jotted down his expression in the visitor’s book. Notably, Stefano Pontecorvo’s wife Ms Lydia accompanied him during his visit.