PM Imran meets US dignitaries, discusses regional security and Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan held two important meetings in New York who reached the United States a day prior to attend the UNGA session. He appreciated Amnesty International’s role in presenting the real state of human rights in the occupied territory.

Imran Khan on Sunday met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmy Khalizad and Secretary General of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo in New York. PM discussed Afghan peace process and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir with the delegations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said India’s lockdown in IOJ&K had created a humanitarian crisis and posed a threat for regional stability.#PMIKinUSA #UNGA #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/QZzmNGwj6y — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) September 22, 2019

According to a statement released after the meeting, the premier said that Amnesty’s work and efforts had helped raise international community’s awareness about the continuing suffering of the Kashmiri people.

Moreover, PM in separate meetings with these delegations discussed matters of mutual interests.

Imran Khan, who is in New York to lead the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of UN General Assembly, will address the world body on Friday.

He will share Pakistan s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and its current human rights and related dimensions.

Earlier, Founder of Kashmir Study Group Farooq Kathwari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York and discussed the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.