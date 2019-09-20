Sindh education system

Sir: When we talk about the education system of Sindh from school to the university level, it is ineluctable to talk about the problems associated with it namely copy culture, maladministration, untrained teaching staff etc.

In spite of tall claims since years by Sindh government to prevent the copy culture, it failed drastically to eliminate this devastating practice. If we talk about the examination criterion of Sindh boards, it’s matter of shame that even extraordinary students aren’t awarded with good grades on merit basis that they deserve, just because the trend of huge amount of money is demanded unethically by almost all key officers of boards of Sindh for giving good grades in respective examinations and the stakeholders have given precedence to nepotism over the meritocracy.

Unfortunately, poor families can never afford at all to bear unnecessary cost of getting good grades for their children who have been suffering at large for not having good grades to secure their admissions on merit quota in universities that they all are looking for and what they eventually get nothing but disappointments and discouragements from kind of corrupt system that lead to switching studies, sacrificing their ambitions, and at times out of utter frustration, they commit suicides.

Hence, it is time to give priority in Sindh as it is only way to attain prosperity and development in the modern age.

ABDUL SAMAD

Larkana