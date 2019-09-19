NEW DELHI: India took a dig at neighbouring state as Pakistan seized the airspace for Indian Premier’s flight to the US for the second time in two weeks.

Modi’s visit to the US is scheduled on September 21st to 27th of the same month. However, Pakistan has denied the request of clearance of his flight over its airspace. Consequently, India frustratingly it out at Pakistan to reconsider its decision to deflect from internationally endorsed norms.

The response came as Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi formally denied India’s request. As a response, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India regrets Pakistan’s decision to seize the airspace.

He stated, “We regret the decision of the Government of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight for a second time in two weeks.

Furthermore, “Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well-established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action,” he added.

Notably, tensions between two neighbouring states have been soaring since India abrogated Article 370 of that gives Kashmir a special status.