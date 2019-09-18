COAS Bajwa meets boxer Muhammad Waseem at his office

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met with boxer Muhammad Waseem who, last week, knocked out Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor in record 62 seconds during a professional bout.

Waseem, 32, is Pakistan’s most prominent pugilist and had an unbeaten record until he copped his first defeat against South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane last year.

The trajectory of Chaman-born’s career, however, has been bogged by financial issues. Last week, he knocked out a Filipino opponent in record time during a professional bout.

“COAS met boxer Muhammad Waseem at his office. Congratulated him for the recent achievement bringing honour for the country. Talent like you is our pride, we are here to support youngsters like you having potential and positive energy, COAS,” tweeted the DG ISPR.

However, his win was acknowledged later by many of the prominent celebrities, who took to social media congratulating Waseem over his remarkable victory.