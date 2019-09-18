Nimrita Kumari, a case of suicide?

Nimrita Kumari, Student of Bibi Aseefa dental college (BADC), Larkana who was studying in the final year of her medical has committed suicide in the hostel of Chandka Medical College (CMC). Before Nimarta, there are many other cases of girls who committed suicide in the hostels.

Their cases are buried now, no one has tried to reopen them, it is still an enigma that either they committed suicide or the were murdered. Among them, one is Naila Rind, student of Sindh university who was also in the final year of her degree committed suicide in the room of marvi hostel and now Nimarta Kumari, a resident of Ghotki. The student of the final year who has invested her time, money and she has left her parents and family, living in a hostel far from her beloved would not commit suicide. There could be many reasons for her suicide attempt.

By the way, it is the matter of government to look into the matter and to shift the actual reasons behind that suicide.

Day by day increasing cases of suicide and other evils in universities and hostels have badly afflicted the parents, teachers, and society. The cases of suicides in hostels not only causes the intense disgrace of learning institutes but also effect on the mentality of parents and society.

In Sindh where there is much need for educating girls where the education of girls is not important. If we take a glance at interior Sindh, the parents are not ready to leave their daughters for school, girls are deprived of basic need and precious ornament, in that kind of society if someone tries to educate their daughters and leave them for higher studies they are awarded the name of disgrace and ignominy rather than support and courage.

That is a great trauma for a father especially. Only father can feel that situation of pain and torment who wanted to give a ornament of education to her daughter, who tried to furnish dreams of his daughter despite of many refusals and challenges of society, who tried to complete all her desires and wants like a princess in spite of knowing that he is not a king, one who became far from her daughter and left her for studies, allowed her to live in hostel just because of her best career and future. One who heard all abuses of people and society. One who left the whole world one side and just listened to her daughter’s wish. But when a heart-wrenching accident was been told to a father when he had been heard about her daughter’s suicide his heart might be broken into pieces. Only a father can feel the agony of a daughter.

His mistake is that he is the father of a daughter, his mistake is, that he allowed his daughter for higher studies. Is that really so?

Firstly universities and learning institutes should take notice of the activities of students vigorously. They should also look upon the activities of hostel faculty, moreover, they should make strict policies for hostel management.

Government of Sindh should take swift action regarding this matter of suicide.

The writer is a student of BBA at Iqra University.