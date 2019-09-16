AFP could only afford to send Arshad in World Athletics C’ships

ISLAMABAD: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) could only afford to send one athlete to feature in the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships, which would also serve as a qualifying round for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

President AFP Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi said the World Athletics Championships was scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar from September 27 to October 7.

“According to the available resources, AFP could only send Asian Games bronze medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to feature in the extravaganza,” he told APP.