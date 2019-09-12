Delegation inspects border security at Landi Kotal

A high level delegation from Rawalpindi General Headquarters (GHQ), visited Landi Kotal and inspected the western border fencing on Thursday. The delegation comprising of Colonel Amir, Colonel Kamal Alam and Mr Johnson from the United Kingdom arrived in the town via a helicopter. The visiting officials were jointly received by the outgoing Khyber Rifle Commandant Colonel Farrukh Humayun and newly posted Commandant Colonel Bilal at the Bigbin helipad. The officials visited the Pak-Afghan shared western border and examined the fencing installed on it. They were also briefed on the security measures adopted at the border and the effective border management functions at the boundary to foil unlawful penetration from across the border and vice versa.