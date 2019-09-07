Democracy and LBs

Sir: While in opposition, our politicians talk too much about strengthening democracy but they don’t keep their word while in power corridors.

Till today, two main-stream political parties ruled the country off and on for a long time but could not honours their promises. The real democracy is devolution of power to the lower level. This implies formation of Local Bodies and spending of development funds.

Local Bodies of Local Government system was successfully run till the departure of Pervez Musharraf. The local government is considered as a nursery of democracy, not granting funds to these bodies and system halted. Had these politicians followed the norm of democracy? Are they really come into power to serve people who are reeling with issues such as poor sanitation, lack of clean water and upkeep of residential areas?

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH

Islamabad