Britney Spears is ‘very angry’ over alleged abuse incident between her father and son

Britney Spears is “very angry” after her father, Jamie Spears, allegedly abused her son. On Tuesday, E! News reported that Kevin Federline filed a criminal complaint against Spears’ father after learning that he allegedly “put hands” on their son, Sean. A representative for Federline told E! News at the time that Kevin was acting in Sean and Jayden’s “best interest.”

And it appears that Britney is in total agreement with her ex. A source tells E! News, “Britney was very upset with her dad and left with the boys. She never wants Jamie to treat her boys the way he did or to get involved with disciplining them in that way.”

Moreover, the source reveals that the pop star was the one to tell the father of her two sons about the alleged incident. “Britney had to explain to Kevin what happened and he felt they had no choice but to go to the police,” the insider explains. “Kevin wants to protect his boys.”

After filing the report, Kevin was granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of Sean and Jayden. Under the restraining order, Jamie is not allowed to contact Preston or Jayden and is not permitted to act the mandated supervisor when the boys are in Britney’s care.

However, this could pose a challenge to the current child custody arrangement, since Jamie acts as Britney’s conservator. The source shares, “Britney is extremely anxious and paranoid about losing custody and she feels Jamie put her in jeopardy.”

At the moment, Kevin maintains custody of Sean and Jayden 70 percent of the time, with Britney having unsupervised custody for the remaining 30 percent. Previously, the exes shared 50-50 custody until August of last year.

This summer, the singer spent plenty of quality time with her teenage sons, including a rare trip to Disneyland. She shared photos of their excursion and positively raved about the fun day they had on Instagram. “Great time at Disneyland today …. but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain!!! Geeez …. anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever… so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!” the 37-year-old shared.

But even with the ongoing drama, it doesn’t seem like Kevin would keep Britney from making memories like these with their boys. As his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, stated, “Kevin in no way wants to prevent the boys from having any unreasonable custodial contact with their mom.”