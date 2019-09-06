Govt. to spend Rs 581.8 million on six petroleum sector projects

ISLAMABAD: The government will spend Rs581.812 million on four ongoing and two new petroleum sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

According to the official data, an amount of Rs433.852 million has been earmarked in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) for four ongoing schemes, out of which Rs416.535 million would be spent to acquire four drilling rigs with accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan, Rs3.655 million for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin Coal Field and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh, Rs10.553 million to explore and evaluate coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, and Rs 3.109 million for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbela.