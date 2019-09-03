Exposing criminals media’s prime responsibility: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi expressed on Tuesday that Media’s main purpose was to expose the crimes and criminals but unfortunately it was not doing so and the corrupt mafia had taken deep roots in the Sindh province.

Talking to a private news channel he said that he initiated the clean and green campaign in Karachi voluntarily and it was an additional responsibility but he proved by removing the garbage from different places with the help of Frontier Works Organization and other institutions.

He further stated that a political mafia who wanted to play politics over this menace had been creating hurdles in his mission to clean the financial capital of Pakistan.