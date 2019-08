Karachi: An earthquake shook parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa on Saturday, according to a private source.

Earlier reports said the tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Lower Dir, Buner and Shangla in Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The quake also shoots adjacent areas creating panic among citizens.

Intensity and epicenter of the earthquake were yet to be known.