India’s asking for trouble with its claims over China’s Aksai Chin: Chinese media

BEIJING: Indian government’s reaffirmation of its claim to Aksai China after unilaterally changing the administrative status of Indian occupied Kashmir has dragged China back into the dispute after the noticeable improvement of bilateral relations between the two countries following their standoff on the Donglang Plateau two years ago.

“Indian Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah reaffirmed his country’s claims to China’s Aksai Chin region of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on August 7, 2019, after unilaterally changing the administrative status of the part of Kashmir that’s currently under its control,” according to an analysis by China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Thursday.