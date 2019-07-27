Distance yourself from people who put you down

“Protect yourself from the eyes of negative people, who can only look at your good experience with an ugly, nefarious eye and ruin your positive qualities with their toxic tongue.”

Isn’t it a good idea to keep your distance from negative people around you who don’t add to the quality of your life? If you take a look around you, there will be many people whom you are associated with or your friends, your neighbors, your colleagues, co-workers, etc. Do the people who add positivity in your life irritate you with their pessimism? It’s really important to distinguish among the people who are truly sincere with you from those who actively seek to worsen your life. Here are some tips for recognizing such people.



People Who Tell You What To Do:

It’s good to ask for suggestions and advice, but some people you what to do without you even asking them for it. I’m not talking about our parents, of course, they are obviously our truest advisors. Then there are our true friends, who give us good advice and show us a better direction. Apart from them, there are people who try to tell us what to do without us asking them. Such people are those who try to patronize us and dictate us in terms of our looks, life, career, friends, etc. Distance yourself from these types of people because they just try to add negativity to our lives. When you are at a distance from these types of people, you will feel better and be able to make good decisions. These type of people just try to control us and take away our decision-making power.



People Who Use You For Their Own Interest:

There is another category of people who use you for their self-interest in a subtle or unsubtle way. They use you when they want something. They ask you for help, encouragement, and support but disappear from your life when you need them in your rainy days like they were never a part of your life. They come into your life to get benefit from you as much as they can. They only hurt you, and their existence will let you down every day. It is best for your mental health to distance yourself from this category of people.

People Who Put You Down Every Time:

There are friends, colleagues or neighbors around us that never appreciate us for our achievements. They minimize our achievements and maximize our mistakes. Such people cannot see anyone become successful. So, they just put negativity in the life of others to give themselves pleasure. They just somehow find any unrelated subject to put us down and do not appreciate us on our achievements. A true a friend is one who supports you, encourages you, and appreciates you on your achievements. Some people or friends in our life even give us optimism in our mistakes and failures so we learn from them and supercharge our success. People who constantly demotivate you, instead of appreciating you, put you down at all times aren’t good for your mental health. Simply walk away from these types of people and value those who really deserve your support, love, and care.



Distance Yourself From People Who Disrespect You:

There are people around us who hurt us and do not listen to what we are trying to say; they interrupt us while we are talking. All in all, they try to disrespect us by starting to talk about our weaknesses in a crowd hastily without realizing. These type of people can’t see us happy, prosperous and settle in our life. They are jealous of us. Distance yourself from this category of people to make your life fruitful and content.



We can’t change everyone. We can, however, quietly walk away from their lives or just ignore them by not caring about what they say or think. Let them be on their own. If we start to take simple steps in our life for our self-development, we can make our life free from worries and tensions. If you absolutely want to live a happy, prosperous and content life, distance yourself from these types of people. Now it’s your turn to take some steps for a productive and fruitful life.