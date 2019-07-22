Workshop held on rights of special persons

Ministry of Human Rights, Government of Pakistan, social organisation ‘Handicap International’ and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Sindh, have organised a workshop for training of officers of relevant departments.

In this workshop experts such as Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Director Ministry of Human Rights Islamabad , Iqbal Pasha Shaikh, Regional Director Ministry of Human Rights, Karachi, Zulfiqar Ali Jhumat Deputy Director Ministry of Human Rights Islamabad and Abubakar Sufi Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities imparted training to the officers about rights of special persons and on different topics. The participants discussed in detail about the rights of special persons in the light of international agreements.

The workshop was a unique initiative for the enhancement of capabilities of the participants in relation with special persons’ rights and empowerment.