Govt, allies ready to foil opp bid to oust Sanjrani

Senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties on Monday completed preparations to foil joint opposition’s bid to dethrone Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani through a no confidence motion.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz presided over a meeting of the senators from the PTI and the allied parties. The meeting was attended by 26 senators including Senator Sajjad Toori, Senator Mazoor Kakar, Senator Ahmad Khan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, independent members from erstwhile FATA Mirza Afridi and Aurangzeb Khan.

The senators of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) and Balochistan National Front (BNP) didn’t attend the meeting.

The meeting discussed strategy to foil opposition’s bid to dethrone Senate chairman through no confidence motion, while the strategy to make no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala successful also came under discussion. The meeting further devised the strategy for Tuesday’s Senate session.

Later, talking to media, Shibli Faraz said the majority of opposition senators are angry with their leadership, adding that the opposition senators are their colleagues and they are in contact with them.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has claimed that several opposition senators are in contact with the government.

In his reaction over a meeting of the opposition parties, Sarwar revealed that the opposition senators in good numbers have contacted the government. “They are of the view that though they attended the opposition’s meeting but they respect the Senate chairman and will put the last nail in the coffin despite opposition’s all-out efforts,” he said. “Opposition should give respect to Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman Senate as we respect Saleem Mandiwala as deputy chairman,” he said.

The federal minister reminded that the Senate chairman was always inclined towards the opposition as few of mature senators of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are his friends and will definitely vote while using their own wisdom. Hailing the conduct of the chairman during Senate sessions, Ghulam Sarwar said that he is running the House in good manners.