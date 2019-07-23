Every crying woman is not speaking the truth: Mohsin Abbas Haider

Singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatema Sohail, who alleged him of domestic abuse, has shared a telephonic conversation between her sister Ayesha Sohail and a police officer.

Ayesha Sohail, who is also a television anchor, claimed that Mohsin Abbas Haider lied on oath in his Sunday’s press conference.

In his press conference, Mohsin Abbas had said that he was coming straight from the police station.

However, Ayesha shared her conversation with the police officer who denied that Mohsin had come to the police station at all.

In her telephonic conversation, Ayesha asks the police officer that Mohsin had claimed on oath that he had gone to the police station and of that was true, to which, the police officer said that Mohsin never came to the police station.

“I have been calling him for so long asking him to come to the police station but he has not come so far,” the policeman is recording as saying. He said that he informed the Superintendent Police (SP) and the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) in this regard as well.

The police officer said that the Closed Circuit Television footage of the police station can confirm this but the footage is with the Inspector General’s office.

“It’s not in my hands to check or delete the video,” he said.

The policeman however said that Mohsin had sent his statement and he has informed the SP and SSP about it.

Fatema Sohail had in a social media post shared how her husband Mohsin used to abuse her.

“On November 26, 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed, he started beating me up. I was pregnant at that time! He pulled my hair, dragged me on the floor, kicked me several times, punched me on the face and threw me against the wall,” she alleged.

Sharing pictures of her bruises, she said, “I was brutally beaten by my husband. My caretaker traumatised me. I contacted a friend instead of family and was rushed to the hospital. The doctor initially refused to do a check-up as it was a police case. I needed some time to digest the shock and not file a complaint. I was able to get my ultrasound where the sight of relief was that my baby was not harmed! On May 20, 2019 I was blessed with a beautiful boy. I had surgery due to complications. While I was in the operation theatre in Lahore, my husband was in Karachi sleeping with his girlfriend Nazish Jahangir, an emerging model/actress. He later posts depressing statuses to get public attention. My family stood with me but my better half chose not to.”

The wife went on to say that Mohsin visited after two days of delivery just to take pictures and “gain some publicity”.

“He didn’t bother to check on his son. It was only a drama for social appreciation,” she added.

“On July 17, I went to his place and asked him to take our son’s responsibility where he started beating me up again! He refused to do anything for his son,” she claimed.

Mohsin has denied all these allegations.

Addressing a press conference while taking oath under the holy Quran, he said that the pictures his wife showed were of 2018.

“Call it conservative, old-school or backward, but I belong to a household where we don’t ruin our women’s honour,” he said.

“During our separation, one night, she came screaming outside my house. I didn’t open the door as it would’ve created a drama but she made the cab driver break the door. She said that she wouldn’t leave until he puts the house in her name,” he said.

Mohsin claimed to have hospital bills as evidence against his wife’s allegations of him wanting to run away from the child’s responsibility.

About the pictures of the bruises Fatema shared, he said, “These are the bruises she got after she fell from the stairs. Each and every crying woman is not telling the truth.”

Mohsin invited Fatema to show recent marks if there are any, adding that she’s neither going to the police station nor did she submit her medical report.

Separately, model-turned-actress Nazish Jahangir rubbished the allegations levelled by Fatema of her having an illicit relationship with Mohsin.

Actor says Fatema couldn’t digest the fact that he wanted to remarry because of unhappiness in the current marriage. Says his country’s law and his religion permits him to remarry. He also claimed that he did like a woman and had communicated to his family about her too

Jahangir in an Instagram post, outright denied the damning claims of Fatema who she was also friends with. According to her, Fatema used to confide in her and was in close contact with her throughout her pregnancy.

She was quite disturbed and perplexed at the “absurd claims” and stated that if Fatema had any proofs of such an affair she would’ve come out and published it.

Despite all the controversy, Jahangir extended her support towards Fatema if she was really a victim of domestic abuse.

Earlier, actors Humaima Malik and Feroze Khan’s sister Dua Malik and actor Gohar Rasheed came out in Fatema’s support.

In a post on Instagram, Dua Malik wrote, “I still stand by my verdict. I’m an eyewitness. Say ‘no’ to #DomesticAbuse You can’t scare women! #KabTakDaraogay?”

On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “I’m sure to say I’m the only eyewitness in this industry. I have kept this fire in my heart for three years. I’ve seen him beating the s**t out of his wife on the road and where not. I’ve seen him harassing her so much that she didn’t speak to her family and friends for years. It’s only me she has called out of fear and harassments, hidden like a prisoner, locking her door from outside for three years and I kept on telling her to grab some courage and speak out.”

Dua said she only kept quiet about the issue because Fatema told her to, all the while “praying he will change”. She added that the day when Fatema caught Mohsin cheating, Dua had told her she was “dumb to take this and should move forward”.

She added, “Women are not rehabs! You are a con artist.”

In addition to this, actor Gohar Rasheed took to Twitter to say how he was a “second hand witness to it in 2018 when Fatema was rushed to the hospital after Mohsin brutally beat her up”.

“The injustice that took place with #FatemaSohail, I was a second hand witness to it in 2018 when my friend took #Fatema to the hospital after she had been beaten up by #Mohsin. Through her I got to know the whole story. Fatema is like a sister to me. She wanted to save her marriage and ensure the health of her baby so we respected that and kept quite but now since she’s out with the truth herself, I want to say that men like these are a threat to the society. I don’t see him just as a spineless, pathetic, sick human being, I see him as a danger. She needs justice and he needs help #JusticeForFatema.”

Fashion designer Maheen Khan said the incident was “terrible” and “unacceptable behaviour on every level”.

“He is obviously a weak man,” she added.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt took to Twitter, saying, “I’ve been staring at this screen, grappling with the images I saw, trying to form a coherent sentence. There’s a special place in hell reserved for anyone who would lay so much as a finger on a woman. You can’t justify abuse. It’s indefensible. I’m sick to my stomach,” he added.

Senator Sherry Rehman, on the other hand, offered help.

Activist Ammar Ali Jan said, “No matter what garbage Mohsin responds with, there can never be any justification for domestic violence. Let’s all stand with Fatema to ensure she receives justice and more women receive the confidence to report such abuse. #StayStrongFatema.”

In his press conference held at the Lahore Press Club, Mohsin recalled how Fatema had travelled to Faisalabad to meet him when his mother had passed away. This had happened before their wedding.

“A few months after the wedding, we both realised that this marriage shouldn’t have happened. A few days after our wedding, her lies began to surface,” he alleged. “She used to lie about her whereabouts all the time.”

Mohsin asserted that Fatema’s father was a witness to her lies. “When his daughter’s lies were caught, he told me, ‘Son, even Allah forgives one sin’.”

Mohsin went on to respond to allegations of cheating and abuse against him by saying, “She has a habit of lying and being dishonest. I never brought my personal life into the media. She often used to do this. I just want to tell why we are at this point of divorce.”

Mohsin further said that he and his wife only lived together for one year out of the four years they were married. “We’ve been separated for the past six months.”