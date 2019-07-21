Independents secure most seats in historic KP polls

Independent candidates secured the most number of seats followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the first-ever provincial elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged tribal districts, according to unofficial Form-47 results published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on their website on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, independent candidates bagged six seats, followed by PTI with five seats. Moreover, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) secured three seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami National Party (ANP) managed to bag one seat each.

In all, 285 candidates, including two women, contested the 16 general seats of the KP Assembly to represent three constituencies each of Bajaur (PK-100 to 102) and Khyber (PK-105 to 107) districts; two each of Mohmand (PK-103 and 104), Kurram (PK-108 and 109), North Waziristan (PK-111 and 112) and South Waziristan (PK-113 and 114); and one each of Orakzai (PK-110) district and ex-Frontier regions (PK-115).

PTI’s Anwarzeb Khan bagged 12,951 votes and was victorious in PK-100 (Bajaur-I) constituency, with JI’s Waheed Gul coming in second with 11,775 votes. Another PTI candidate, Ajmal Khan, bagged PK-101 (Bajaur-II) with 12,194 votes, with JI’s Haroon Rashid securing second position with 10,468 votes.

JI’s Sirajuddin Khan secured the highest number of votes (19,088) in PK-102 (Bajaur-III), while ANP’s Muhammad Nisar secured victory in PK-103 (Mohmand-I) with a total of 11,247 votes.

The official results confirmed that independents Abbasur Rehman, Shafiq Afridi and Bilawal Afridi have won PK-104 (Mohmand-II), PK-105 (Khyber-I) and PK-106 (Khyber-II) with 11,751, 19,733, 12,814 votes, respectively.

The runner-up in PK-104 (Mohmand-II) was JUI-F’s Muhammad Arif with 9,801 votes, whereas Shermat Khan, an independent candidate, secured second position in PK-105 (Khyber-I) with 10,745 votes.

Independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq bagged PK-107 (Khyber-III) with 9,796 votes, with another independent, Hameedullah Khan Afridi, coming in second with 8,428 votes.

JUI-F’s Muhammad Riaz won the PK-108 (Kurram-I) constituency with 11,948 votes, while Jamil Khan, an independent candidate, was placed second with 11,517 votes.

PTI’s Syed Iqbal Mian was victorious in PK-109 (Kurram-II) with a total of 39,536 votes. Anayat Ali, an independent candidate, secured the second position with 22,975 votes.

Independent candidate Ghazi Ghazan Jamal secured victory in PK-110 (Orakzai) with 18,448 votes, while PTI’s Shoaib Hassan was second with 14,699 votes.

PTI’s Muhammad Iqbal Wazir won the PK-111 (North Waziristan-I) seat by securing 10,200 votes, while JUI-F’s Samiuddin came in second with 9,288 votes.

JUI-F’s Siddiqullah bagged the PK-112 (North Waziristan-II) seat by securing 7,978 votes, beating Aurangzeb Khan of the PTI by a close margin of 36 votes. The PTI candidate managed to secure 7,942 votes.

The PTI’s Nasirullah Wazir was victorious in PK-114 (South Waziristan-II) with 11,114 votes, while independent candidate Muhammad Arif was second with 10,272 votes.

JUI-F’s Muhammad Shoaib bagged the PK-115 constituency with a total of 18,102 votes. PTI’s Abdul Rehman was the runner-up with 18,028 votes.