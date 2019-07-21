Iran’s Zarif calls for ‘prudence and foresight’ as tensions mount

Iran’s top diplomat said on Sunday that only “prudence and foresight” could alleviate tensions between his country and Britain after Tehran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker. “Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, @AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. “Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys.” Britain has called Iran’s capture of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday a “hostile act”. Tehran for weeks has vowed to retaliate for the seizure of its Grace 1 oil tanker by British forces for violating European Union sanctions on Syria.