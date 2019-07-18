Karachi nurses baton-charged in clash with police

KARACHI: Protesters from the Sindh Nurses Alliance tried to reach the CM House from the Press Club when they clashed with police and faced water cannons and baton charging from them on Thursday.

The traffic from Shaheen Complex was diverted to M R Kiyanai and Sultanabvad due to the clash.

Nurses under the banner of Sindh Nurses Alliance are protesting all over the province for a raise in salaries, promotions and hike in nursing student stipend for over two weeks.

Emergency services, intensive care units, pediatric intensive care units, pediatric emergencies, cardiac intensive care units, and other services at the hospitals across the Sindh province have been boycotted by the nurses.

