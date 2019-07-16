Poet and writer Himayat Ali Shair passes away

Poet and writer Himayat Ali Shair breathed his last in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday. According to reports, the poet suffered from a heart attack in the morning. Himayat Ali Shair was born on 14 July, 1926 in Aurangabad, British India and moved to Karachi after Partition. He then pursued an MA in Urdu at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro to start his writing career. Shair worked as a lyricist for film soundtracks for which he received numerous awards while also managing to produce his own film. Films with his work include ‘Jab Se Dekha Hai Tumhe’, ‘Dil Ne Tujhe Maan Liya’, ‘Daaman’, ‘Ek Tera Sahara’, ‘Kaneez’, ‘Maire Mehboob’, ‘Tasveer’ and ‘Khilona’ just to name a few. He was also applauded and well-regarded for works like, ‘Aag May Phool’, ‘Shikast Aarzoo’ and ‘Mitti ka Qarz’.