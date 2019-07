ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said just like Sicilian mafia, the Pakistani mafia also used the multiple tactics to pressurize the state institutions and the judiciary to protect their billions of rupees laundered and stashed abroad.

In a tweet, the prime minister shared a media report on the testimony of former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano in a case of bombings and violence in Italy involving mafia to coerce the government in 1990.