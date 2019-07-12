NAB’s request for further remand of accused rejected

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court (AC) on Thursday rejected NAB’s request for further extension of physical remand of three accused in fake accounts investigation and ordered to send them to jail on judicial remand.

Accused Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed, son of Chairman of the Omni Group– Khawaja M Salman Younis, a close relative of Majeed and Waheed Ahmed Malik, an official of the firm were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after ending of their physical remand time.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding the progress in the investigation of fake accounts scam. He prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused persons.

However, the counsel for accused opposed the NAB request pleading that the department had found no evidence against his client during the investigation.

There was no need of more remand, he said. The court rejected the NAB request and sent the accused jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the physical remand of accused Sajjad Abbasi for seven days in fake accounts investigation.

The NAB prosecutor said that further 14-days remand need to recover some documents from the accused. Abbasi was an accused of allotting a welfare plot illegally, he said.