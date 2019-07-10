PPP ready for more sacrifices for democracy, says Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that by going to jail his father Asif Ali Zardari and his aunt Faryal Talpur have rendered another sacrifice for the people.

Addressing a workers convention in Sukkur on Wednesday, he said that former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto sacrificed his life for the constitution while his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for the sake of democracy. “But, the constitution and democracy are being attacked from everywhere,” he said, and added that PPP will have to again struggle for the protection of their rights. “We will not back away from the protection of constitution no matter our entire family and party is sent to jail,” he resolved.

Bilawal said people’s constitutional, economic and democratic rights are being usurped. He said the PPP leadership is fully ready to give every sacrifice for the sake of the country and its people. he said a joint struggle will have to be launched to protect constitutional and human rights of the people of the country. “They think they can intimidate us by sending us behind the bars. We are fully ready. Jail the entire family but we won’t backtrack on our resolve to protect the constitution,” he said, without naming anyone.