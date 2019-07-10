Courts, not Imran Khan, convicted Nawaz: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashaq Awan on Wednesday said the courts had convicted Nawaz Sharif and not Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said Imran Khan had never asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to present Qatari letters (in the Supreme Court) as evidence to prove himself innocent.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other PML-N spokespersons should decide on whom they were venting their anger (for Nawaz’s conviction), she added.

She said the credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had got the nation rid of the rule of such exploiters.

Following his predecessor, she said, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as a prime minister also undertook 19 foreign trips and spent Rs 259.59 million.

Addressing PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, she said his party leadership had inflicted heavy loss to the economy during their government.

The businesses of the people of Pakistan would have been flourishing if he (Ahsan Iqbal) and his party leadership had spared some time for the country instead of doing their personal trade, she added.

Dr Firdous asked Ahsan Iqbal to respond to the questions raised by Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed. “Evidences of your malpractices are being unearthed from the official documents and you are keeping mum,” she questioned.

Separately, Dr Firdous said that former rulers during their tenures had behaved like kings by plundering national wealth and now they were shamelessly claiming it as their privilege. In a tweet she said that official vehicles were misused and personal foreign visits undertaken on taxpayers’ money during their tenures.

She was commenting to the details of national wealth wasted by former president Asif Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on foreign trips and tips provided to cabinet meeting the other day.

She said now that time for accountability has come, the former rulers were crying hoarse, but they cannot escape the process of accountability.

Dr Firdous said those not spending a penny from their personal accounts, stashed away tens of millions of rupees. If they had not wasted national wealth so mercilessly, the nation would not have been facing financial crisis today.

Meanwhile Firdous expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the murder of Mureed Abbas, the anchorperson of a private news channel.

Dr Firdous, in her condolence message, said that she was shocked over the gruesome murder of young Mureed Abbas.