Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Israel are long overdue

The collective interests of the state should be paramount. If we accept this principle, then Pakistan’s long-held position against diplomatic relations with Israel makes little sense. Reason above passion and emotion is the pillar of a successful foreign policy. A lesson our policy-makers may well learn if they wish to further the country’s interests.

It is interesting, that at the outset, Pakistan and Israel foreign policies were based on similar security calculations. Both countries saw a hostile external environment that potentially threatened state destruction. Pakistan was fearful of India. In response, it joined Western alliances, aimed at containing Communism, primarily to get military and economic aid. Similarly, Arab enemies surrounded Israel. It counted on political, military and economic support from the United States and Western Europe to defend the new state. But that is where the congruence between the foreign policies of Pakistan and Israel ends.

After surviving extreme vulnerability and inflicting crushing military victories, Israel shrewdly made a land-for-peace deal with Egypt in 1979. This removed the deadliest foe from its threat equation. In contrast, Pakistan remains locked in its losing confrontation with India. We expect to hear the familiar argument that while Egypt was willing to make peace with Israel, India has spurned similar peace overtures from Pakistan. Even if true, we have to ask who needs peace more and should make the greater sacrifices: an ascendant India or a struggling Pakistan.

Getting back to the subject, one wonders what strategic benefit is derived by Pakistan by keeping overtures to Israel on hold, to curry favour with the Arab world. Even gullible Pakistanis must be tired of hearing that Pakistan was created to serve the cause of Islam. Since the early years, our brotherly Arabs have treated Pakistan with a mixture of condescension and derision. Initially, Pakistan was labelled a Western lackey and an opponent of Arab nationalism. More recently, rich Arab states have treated Pakistan as a poor relation constantly begging for aid. Also, many Arab states are themselves lining up to establish ties with a militarily and economically strong Israel.

Pakistan needs to reshape its foreign policy in the post-9/11 era. To take advantage of the changing geopolitical situation in the region, Pakistan must develop a multi-pronged approach. Balancing ties with the Muslim world and Israel can maximise Pakistan’s interests

On the Palestine dispute, while Israel is entitled to peace and security, it should desist from oppressing the Palestinian people. But Palestinians have suffered not just from Israeli hubris and racism. Palestinians have been repeatedly let down by their own myopic, inept and corrupt leadership. They have also suffered from the betrayal by fellow Arabs, content to use the Palestinians against one and other, and the neglect of the international community. But Pakistan is not in a position to moderate Israeli behaviour or influence the resolution of the Palestinian dispute. It is illogical for Pakistan to wait for the complicated situation in the Middle East to resolve itself, before establishing a relationship with Israel.

Moreover, Pakistan’s relations with Israel shouldn’t be seen through the prism of relationships with other states and should instead be developed separately. As an example, India enjoys good relations with the Arab world, Iran and Israel. Development of relations based on rational self-interest, rather than historical and entrenched positions, is critical for Pakistan in the modern world.

There is an absence of clashing interests between Pakistan and Israel, which is a prerequisite for an enduring bond between peoples and states. Which is why it is especially nonsensical to continue to treat Israel as an implacable enemy or to hold a permanently entrenched position of opposition against it? Emotions such as anger, hate, compassion, and fear can’t be allowed to dictate foreign policy.

We should expect the standard resistance from the Islamist lobby long opposed to a dialogue with Israel on ‘moral’ grounds. We are bound to hear about an American-Jewish conspiracy to entice Pakistan away from the Islamic and Palestinian cause. Stirring the religious beast onto the streets is avoided by governments in Pakistan. It requires inspired and visionary leadership to take on the political risks for opening new diplomatic horizons for Pakistan.

Pakistan needs to reshape its foreign policy in the post-9/11 era. To take advantage of the changing geopolitical situation in the region, Pakistan must develop a multi-pronged approach. Balancing ties with the Muslim world and Israel can maximise Pakistan’s interests. Israel may also see the benefit of an economic partnership with Pakistan, without compromising its burgeoning strategic relationship with India.

Modern diplomacy has also moved on from the era of alliances. Economic diplomacy and bilateral relationships based on trade and investment are at the forefront. PM Imran Khan and the national security establishment that backs him have promised economic revival, better governance, and the use of diplomacy to improve the country’s international standing. Establishing long-overdue diplomatic ties with Israel should top the foreign policy agenda.

The writer is a freelance contributor