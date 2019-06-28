Don’t ask for justice if you can’t speak the truth, says CJP

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa Friday observed that people who can’t dare to speak the truth should not then ask for justice, a private TV channel reported.

“There is no justice without truth,” the chief justice said in his remarks while hearing a review petition in a murder case. “Suspects are released from jails on false testimonies and then the judiciary is blamed for this travesty of justice,” he said. “Truth is spoken because of Allah’s commandment. Allah has directed us to speak the truth even if it goes against parents, siblings or close associates,” he remarked. “We have started taking actions against false testimonies and hopefully we will bring back the truth in courts,” he added.

The Supreme Court bench led by the chief justice was hearing a review petition on a murder case filed by victim Tariq Mehmood’s brother.

In 2014, the defendant named Ahmed was accused of murdering Mehmood. A trial court had sentenced Ahmed to life in prison, but the Supreme Court had overturned the verdict and exonerated the accused of the charges. Hearing the case challenging the apex court’s verdict, the CJP-led bench rejected the appeal and disposed of the review petition.