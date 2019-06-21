Trump getting cosy with North Korea

For the second in two weeks, US President Donald Trump has taken time off his demanding schedule to criticize former vice president Joe Biden and urged him to be polite as he speaks of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

During Trump’s visit to Japan, it was appalling to live through his behaviour.

When top-notch politicians are travelling abroad, local politics are intended to be left at water’s edge.

Trump also endorsed Kim Jong Un’s missile testing, which is a grave problem.

Japan has remained a staunch ally of the US. However, it is clearly under pressure on account of North Korea’s nuclear programme.

North Korea perceives Japan as its mortal enemy and former coloniser.

It ensures that whenever it tests one of its new missiles, the missiles fly over Japanese territory. This is done to create a sense of insecurity among the Japanese.

According to a Washington Post writer, Kim Jong Un’s elder brother had been an informant for the Central Intelligence Agency. In February 2017, Kim Jong Nam was killed at Kuala Lumpur Airport in a devastating attack using chemical weapons.

President Trump’s response was discordant. He said that Kim Jong Un had written him a beautiful letter, which he deeply valued. All claims against Kim Jong Un’s brother or half-brother were denied by the US president who asserted that such an incident was impossible during his presidency as he wouldn’t allow it to occur.

It is quite astonishing that Trump’s gestures did not reveal that he was cognisant of the report. However, its truthfulness was not refuted. If the report is undeniably correct, we can only expect him to be in the dark. Possibly, acting naive and half-witted as is President Trump’s way although he does not habitually have a poker face.

Officials of the US government frequently go around discussing confidential news with the media. A major reason for that admonition grew to be apparent as Trump’s comments made it clear that he would not prevent Kim Jong Nam’s assassination but rather foster Kim Jong Nam as an asset of the US.

Political apparatus is used by the administration to promote the US exceptionalism. Former US President Barack Obama had labelled North Korea as the greatest challenge for the US in foreign policy. Trump has used that as a reminder; making it his main priority.

By stating that he would not authorise US intelligence to nurture an asset so close to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, per se he is implying that the US would not use spying as a tool to get a sound understanding of the country’s greatest challenge in a foreign environment. Trump has thus eliminated the chance of possessing any important information likely to advance negotiations.

Only if one believes he is proficient in negotiating, “tying one’s hand behind their back” can be a sense of good intellect. This is something Trump certainly has, regardless of the failure of his most recent talks.

Perhaps it might be a debatable point as retorting in this manner is conveying a clear message to any possible informers that the US cannot defend them.

Why would there be another Kim Jong Nam? Kim Jong Nam was undoubtedly killed. Kim getting his brother and enemy killed in a foreign country using chemical weapons is bad news.

It would definitely be a test for the inexperienced president’s resolve as North Korea has assassinated a US intelligence asset in the early phases of the Trump government.

Trump’s casualness is quite peculiar given that in 2018, 60 Russian diplomats were disqualified by the US in reprisal for poisoning Russian military officer, Sergei Skripal and his daughter, as he was a double agent for the UK.

Nevertheless, when a suspected US informer is assassinated, the reaction we encountered was very nonchalant amid a surety given to North Korea that such a spying incident would not recur. The administration did not even caution North Korea to think twice before repeating the same act again.

The principle piloting Trump’s interaction with Kim Jong has always been an attempt to flatter his self-esteem and play the role of a good cop while other members are allowed by his government to take the hard line. Perhaps, it was fruitful in influencing Kim Jong to negotiate. However, the parties have not reached an agreement.

This also jeopardises US sovereignty while allowing Kim Jong Un to escape justice following an atrocity. The beautiful letter sent by Kim Jong Un to the US president has highlighted the significance of flattering Trump.

It won’t be long before the US president is seen seeking forgiveness following a narrative that you have assassinated a US informant.

The writer can be reached at keltonhigh@gmail.com