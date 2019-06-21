Senseless Words For Spotless Mind

Solitude is an inseparable part of a human being. People, especially hypocrites of society, would go crazy if they are alone for two hours. But a person who loves to be alone, to be left in seclusion would go nuts if indulge with a company of people around him. The reason is that they do not want to indulge in a ‘society with masquerade’.

Sometimes it’s impractical to write something of your own staring at a blank page continuously, albeit it’s that same page and your gazing which provokes you to fill a blank page.

It’s difficult in our society to be an inspiration for others because the impression of influence leads to jealousy or hatred. Jealousy is inevitable and contagious, once it strengthens its roots in the minds of people, it will make them better day by day to plot against you, and they will try everything to overthrow you. And that jealousy or hatred will evolve through the generations.

Now you will be thinking that the above three statements don’t match with each other, and that’s true. Because my own thoughts were betraying me to jot something on this blank page, and my loneliness was wandering to collect precious words only to inspire because what we think and what we write is the formation of words to represent ourselves. Even our knowledge has become gossip.

Harper Lee, author of “To Kill a Mockingbird” says, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his own point of view until u climb inside of his skin and walk around it”. It’s true we cannot imagine the sadness of the person who has lost his dearest, and the words of condolences that we utter during funerals don’t console that person instead it stabs and penetrate his heart. How would it feel if you listen thousand times same words ‘ I am sorry for your loss, he/ she was a great person’. It stabs the already wounded soul and with every line of sympathy, we unintentionally cut that soul deeper. So attitudinize our world has become that it is losing its credibility of emotions and feelings just merely for socializing. I know that many won’t agree because the sin continuously committed becomes virtue and virtue is defended in our eloquence. We, people, have to masquerade ourselves with a convention of deception.

Research (of my own) says that human beings are found most valuable when they die. No one speaks well of anyone until death takes. We are living in a fast exotic era, where being famous is everyone’s choice but let be reminded that no one is famous, no one literally cares what are you and what you do. It’s an era where u have to live a good life, have to pace with the world and that’s enough. Even actors, wrestlers, writers, and sportsman become unknown after their death – after their death, no one cares or barely remember.

Neither I am writing for myself nor for anyone, I’m writing because I have to write, my own thoughts are haunting me, it’s like that I am being aware of the world in which I have been crawling. Every writer brings his own style, we can’t judge him. Writers spent and waste his time just to gather a good digest for readers.

In “Black Milk” Elif Shafak says, “Every reader brings his or her own gaze to the text and ends up reading the story differently”.