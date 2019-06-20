Dr. Samia of Shaukat Khanum Hospital honoured with Intl’ IDEA award

Consultant Medical Oncologist Dr. Samia Yasmeen at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has been selected for Conquer Cancer Foundation IDEA award and Mentorship Program this year from Pakistan. Throughout the world, twenty four young oncologists were selected. This award recognizes Dr. Samia’s professional achievements and potential to be a leader of oncology in our country.

The International Development and Education Award (IDEA) is a highly competitive award which provides support for early-career oncologists in low- and middle-income countries and facilitates the sharing of knowledge between these oncologists and ASCO members. The program pairs IDEA Recipients with a leading ASCO member “Mentor”, enables Recipients to attend the ASCO Annual Meeting and participate in a post-Meeting visit to their Mentor’s institution and develop long-term relationships to improve cancer care in their countries.