CJP points at bank officials’ role in opening fake accounts

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday said that opening of fake accounts was not possible without the involvement of bank officials.

The CJP passed the statement while hearing a case related to opening of fake accounts. The apex court was hearing the case on the plea submitted by the senior assistant of a bank, Mohamad Anwar.

During the hearing, the CJP said that carrying out transactions through fake accounts was a huge crime.

He said that an account was opened with Rs 100,000 and somehow the amount was turned into Rs 900,000.

The lawyer of the accused said that his client had opened accounts in different branches of the same bank.

The CJP said that the accounts were not opened without verification process and a three-year sentence was quite less in the case.

Justice Khosa said that the suspect’s signatures were present in all the opening forms and he was involved in all the transactions.

The court concluded the case as the suspect withdrew his plea.

In the case, the trial court had sentenced Anwar Ayub to three years in prison and fined him Rs 0.8 million. In another case, the court gave an eight-year sentence. The high court, however, shortened the sentence to three years.