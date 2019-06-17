Pakistan, China agree to expedite work on CPEC’s Eastern Corridor

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Ambassador of China Yao Jing during a meeting here on Monday agreed to expedite the work on Eastern Corridor from Sukkur to Hyderabad on BOT (Build, Operate, and Transfer) basis for its early completion.

The two dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the pace of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The minister said the incumbent government is committed to fast-track the progress on this flagship project between Pakistan and China. He appreciated the Chinese leadership and government for expanding the scope of CPEC by including socio-economic and agriculture sector development under the platform. The minister noted that signing of framework agreement on agriculture cooperation is a major milestone, adding that Pakistan will welcome Chinese agriculture companies to explore investment opportunities for initiation of joint ventures.

The minister informed the Chinese ambassador that less-developed areas including the merged districts of KP and Balochistan have been accorded priority in the next year’s development budget. He said that Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan will be finalised soon which will chalk out the way forward for development of the coastal city.

Various projects under CPEC framework including 300 MW coal-based power plant in Gwadar and Kohala hydro power station also came under discussion during the meeting.