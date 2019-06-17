PM pledges strict action against ‘national criminals’

Pledging strict action against the corrupt elements, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said those who burdened the country with heavy debts will be treated as ‘national criminals’.

Chairing a parliamentary party meeting here at the Parliament House, the prime minister said the high-powered commission will investigate the hefty Rs 24,000 billion debt borrowed by the ‘national criminals’ during the last decade to match their luxurious lifestyle. He said the nation has given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to break status quo and fight against corrupt elements, adding that the government’s efforts have resulted in economic stability.

The prime minister mentioned that the government faced tough financial situation during its initial 10 months, and expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and China for extending support to Pakistan in the hour of financial difficulties. He asked the parliamentarians to play active role in getting the federal budget passed and regretted the attitude of opposition parties for their deliberate attempt to disrupt the proceedings of National Assembly during the budget session.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that approval of budget is a constitutional obligation but the opposition is trying to create hurdles in constitutional path. In a tweet, she said approval of budget is need of the country and the masses, as governance and working of institutions is linked with approval of the budget.