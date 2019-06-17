Shehbaz, Fazl meet today to discuss APC, political situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslin League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are expected to meet later today (Monday) to discuss the All Parties Conference (APC) and the policial situation in the country.

Sources have informed a private source that the meeting will discuss points for the APC and issued related to the budget.

Last month, Maulana Fazl had announced that he would call the APC after Eid-ul-Fitr.

“After Eid-ul-Fitr we will host all political parties and a consensus stance would be decided on which there will be consensus strategy. We will then take steps in line with this strategy,” the JUI-F chief said on a video message.

The decision to hold the APC was taken during an Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and attended by opposition leaders including Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

The PPP chairman also met Maryam Nawaz Sharif on June 16 in Raiwind.

In the meeting attended by close aides of both political parties’ leaders, the two young leaders agreed not to let the Federal Budget 2019-20 be passed and decided to develop a plan of action in this regard.

The PPP and PML-N leaders concurred that only upholding the Constitution of Pakistan and sticking true to democracy can take the country forward.