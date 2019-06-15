Hamza Shehbaz remanded in NAB custody till 26th

An accountability court on Wednesday remanded Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz into National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody till June 26 in money laundering and assets beyond means cases.

NAB court’s Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan pronounced the reserved verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides in the case.

Earlier, at the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the PML-N leader has failed to disclose the means from which he received money. As many as Rs 500 million were transferred into his account from an undisclosed source, he continued in his arguments. The bureau needs to investigate Hamza Shehbaz in this regard, he said, and pleaded the court to grant his physical remand. Hamza’s counsel in his arguments said the NAB has failed in providing evidence to justify his client’s arrest. He said the government is politically victimising the opposition leader of country’s largest provincial assembly. On the occasion, strict security measures were placed and the roads going to the judicial complex were closed by putting barbwires. On Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Hamza Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court dismissed his bail petitions in cases related to Saaf Pani Company, Ramazan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means.