KP govt sets up first police station in Wana

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established the first police station in Wana, South Waziristan. The Frontier Corps has vacated the Wana Fort and handed over responsibilities to the KP Police Department. Similar police stations will also be established in other tribal districts.

In a statement, the KP Police Department said that initially some 30 policemen had been deployed at the police station. “Gradually, the number of police personnel at the police station will be increased,” the department said.

Unlike the police force in other parts of the province, the policemen in tribal districts will wear black shalwar-qameez according to tribal customs.

“The purpose of establishing the police station is to implement laws extended to the tribal belt after its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the statement said.

“It also aims to provide justice to the tribal people at their doorstep after the abolition of the draconian Frontier Crime Regulations through the 25th Amendment,” the police department said.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier passed an ordinance, merging the Khasadars and Levies forces into the KP Police Department.

The KP Police has announced that they will impart training to the Khasadar and Levies personnel to make them a part of the department. KP Police has started imparting training to the police personnel deployed in the tribal districts of the province.

In the first phase, 25 muharers from Kurram district have begun their training at the Hangu Police Training School.

“The purpose of the training is to make policemen able to perform their responsibilities in tribal districts in an efficient manner,” the department said. The KP Police said that after completion of the training, they would be able to better serve the people of the tribal areas. Earlier, it was announced that 25 police stations would be set up in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.