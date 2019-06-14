Renowned scholar Reza Aslan delivers lecture at Habib University

Renowned Iranian-American scholar, Dr Reza Aslan, delivered a talk at Habib University as part of the University’s flagship Yohsin Lecture series.

Dr Aslan is the author of a number of international bestsellers, including No god but God; The Origins, Evolution, and Future of Islam; and Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth.

It was the fifth Yohsin Lecture held by Habib University.

Dr Aslan joined a distinguished group of academics and thinkers, including Dr Vali Nasr, Dr Munir Fasheh, Dr Deborah K Fitzgerald and Dr Maria Klawe, who have all spoken at this event over the previous years.

The audience for the eagerly anticipated event included members of the Habib University faculty, as well as academics and students across Karachi’s educational institutions, industry professionals and leaders, and members of civil society.

In his introductory remarks, Habib University President Wasif Rizvi, welcomed Dr Aslan and thanked him for coming to Pakistan to speak at the Yohsin Lecture.

“In this ever-changing world, Reza Aslan has been able to provide a profound and meaningful narrative about Islam and religion in general. We are greatly inspired and grateful for your presence here at Habib University,” Wasif Rizvi said.

Aslan paid tribute to HU, and its mission of bringing about a transformative change in Pakistan’s higher education system. Aslan said that the initiatives taken by the university would bear dividends for the future of the country and he commended Wasif Rizvi for the bold steps taken to help launch the institute.

Aslan spoke on the topic: “Why do we believe and why religion and spirituality is such a fundamental aspect of human beings”. Covering a wide range of areas, Dr Aslan said that for as long as people ponder the question of ‘why are we here?’ and ‘what is the purpose of my existence?’ the power of belief and spirituality would play an important role in the course of human events.

Dr Aslan also had a conversation with Dr Christopher Taylor, who also moderated the event, during which they discussed the subject of the Yohsin Lecture. They spoke on a variety of issues related to the lecture, including on how religion has managed to permeate the human experience since the dawn of recorded history.