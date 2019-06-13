SC extends ex-IGP’s bail in graft reference

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday extended interim bail granted to former Sindh IGP Ghulam Hyder Jamali for a week in a corruption case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manzoor Malik, heard the case against Ghulam Hyder Jamali. The bench summoned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) senior prosecutor or additional prosecutor general to appear at the next hearing.

Justice Manzoor Malik remarked that a graft reference regarding illegal recruitments had been filed against the accused. “Arrest warrants of the accused were not issued at the inquiry or investigation stages of the case. A trial court is now hearing the case,” he said.

He asked NAB senior prosecutor to extend assistance to the court in the case and to submit its investigation report against Jamali. Later, the court deferred the hearing of the case for two weeks.

The accountability bureau had filed a reference against Jamali along with six other policemen for abuse of power and alleged embezzlement in the funds of the police department. A Karachi accountability court had indicted Jamali and six other accused in the case in 2017.

NAB stated that illegal recruitments were made on the posts of constables and computer operators that caused a loss of over Rs 500 million to the national exchequer.

Separately, an accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Paragon Housing Society case till June 27.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique were produced in the court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court expressed anger over the delay in the submission of reference copies by NAB prosecutor and ordered NAB to provide copies to Khawaja brothers before the next hearing.

While talking to media outside the court, Khawaja Saad Rafique condemned the accountability process. “Only opposition members face accountability. PM Imran Khan’s goal is to eliminate all opposition leaders. There is no positive expectation from the commission formed by the PM,” he said.