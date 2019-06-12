COAS hails ‘befitting response’ to India during standoff after Pulwama attack

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday hailed the ‘befitting response’ Pakistan’s military gave during the February standoff with India and said the armed forces remain fully capable and ready to respond to any threat for defence of the motherland, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

“COAS hailed befitting response during the February standoff with India and said that Pakistan Army remains fully capable and ready to respond to any threat for defence of motherland,” the ISPR statement said, following a two-day Annual Formation Commanders’ Conference presided by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

All general officers of Pakistan Army attended. The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were also discussed in detail.

The COAS appreciated the successes being achieved in ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad to carry forward the gains made so far towards enduring peace and stability. The forum also pledged to continue all its efforts to serve the country.