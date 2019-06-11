Accountability court grants 10-day physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday approved 10-day physical remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts case.

Accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik announced the decision and ordered that Zardari be presented before the court again on June 21.

The reports of medical check-ups of the former president carried out after his arrest was also presented in the court.

NAB prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi informed the court that fake bank accounts were opened with the help of bank officials. Abbasi added that Zardari had been arrested and his remand was necessary for investigation.

Asif Ali Zardari requested the court for further facilities in NAB prison. He also requested for an attendant and medical facilities.

Zardari and Talpur have the option of appealing the IHC judgment in the Supreme Court.

The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account.

According to the prosecution, the account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4 billion out of which Rs30 million was paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.