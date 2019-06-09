Rohail retained as Pakistan U-19 captain for South Africa tour

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir of Islamabad has been retained as Pakistan Under-19 captain for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will comprise seven 50-over matches from June 22 to July 7, 2019. Rohail had not only successfully led Pakistan Under-19 to a 3-2 series win over Sri Lanka last week, but was also the most valuable player from either side with 320 runs in five matches which earned him the player of the series award. Rohail was Pakistan Under-19 vice-captain at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand where Pakistan finished third. He later went on to captain Pakistan Uner-19 in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in September-October 2018. He then made an impressive start to his first-class career when he scored 130 and four on his debut for Islamabad against Habib Bank.

Reacting to the news, Rohail said: “I am honoured that the selectors have continued to trust in my abilities and I will try my best to justify the confidence they have entrusted on me. The South Africa tour will be another challenging tour, but it is good for our development, growth and preparations that we play as many tough opponents as possible. “With the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 to be held in South Africa, I don’t think the tour could have been better planned as it will help us earn some local knowledge, further improve our skills and upon return work on our weaknesses so that we are better prepared for the World Cup.”

The side was finalised by Director – Academies, Mudassar Nazar, Senior General Manager – Academies, Ali Zia, and Pakistan Under-19 coach Azam Khan, and includes five changes to the side that played five 50-over matches in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. Khayyam Khan, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Taha, Niaz Khan and Suleman Shafqat have paved the way for Amir Ali, Fahad Munir, Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah who were in the reserve players list for the Sri Lanka tour. Keeping in mind the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa, players born on or after 1 September 2000 have been selected so that they can remain eligible for next year’s global event to be played from 17 January to 9 February 2020.

Squad (in alphabetical order):

Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper) (Islamabad), Haider Ali (vice-captain) (Rawalpindi), Abbas Afridi (FATA), Akhtar Shah (Quetta), Amir Ali (Larkana), Basit Ali (Multan), Fahad Munir (Lahore), Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad), Mohammad Amir (Peshawar), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Wasim (FATA), Naseem Shah (Lahore), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi).

Reserves: Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad); Mohammad Junaid (Quetta); Mohammad Taha (Karachi); Niaz Khan (Peshawar) and Suleman Shafqat (Faisalabad).

Team management: Azam Khan (coach-cum-manager), Mohtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Faheem Shah (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst)

Tour itinerary:

19 June – 50-over practice match v KZN Academy, Varsity Oval, Durban

22 June – 1st 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban

25 June – 2nd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

27 June – 3rd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

30 June – 4th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

2 July – 5th 50-over match vs South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

5 July – 6th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban

7 July – 7th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban.