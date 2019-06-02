Teachers condemn SALU administration over non payment of salaries

KHAIRPUR: Shah Abdul University Teachers Association SALUTA Khairpur has expressed concern over non payment of salaries and leave encashment to faculty and staff members of Shah abdul Latif university khairpur.

In this regard, meeting of executive council of shah abdul latif university teachers association (SALUTA) khairpur was held on Sunday which was presided over by its president professor Ghulam Ali malah. The meeting expressed concern over the financial crises of SALU and termed it an inefficiency of SALU administration.

The meeting unanimously condemned the negligence and apathetic behaviour in running the university affairs; they lamented the poor financial condition of the university which has been created by managements of affairs. The executive council decided to take other associations of officers and employees will be taken in to confidence fro joint struggle against this ignorant behaviour right before eid ul fitr.

Dr Ghulam Ali Malah told that this clear violation of rules which is created the human crises when families including children of faculty are looking to celebrate eid. The SALUTA called all faculty members to remain in campus to continue struggle for their rights until their rightful demand is met.