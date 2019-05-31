Miley’s newest single titled ‘She Is Coming’ finally released

After much anticipation and days of sharing cryptic posts, singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus has finally released her latest single “She is coming”.

The 26-year-old shared a short video of the new track on Twitter handle and wrote, “She is coming out everywhere now! #SheIsComing,” in which she can be seen posing a bed in an off-shoulder black gown.

Miley Cyrus previously teased her fans with various ‘She Is Coming’ teasers on social media after unveiling a snippet of a new song called ‘Bad Karma’ in a video filmed as she and husband Liam Hemsworth made their way to the 2019 Met Gala on May 6

The song starts with soft music, with the “Wrecking ball” singer crooning, “You`re in my bed and I am inviting, it`s fine because I`m in the mood,” which slides into catchy beats as the song goes on. The thirty-one-second video concludes with the singer flaunting her curves in opaque black lingerie. On Tuesday, Cyrus announced after she performed three new songs at BBC Radio 1`s Big Weekend show, including `Mother`s Daughter,` `Dream,` and an electronic-infused banger titled `Cattitude,` in which she references the alleged Cardi B/Nicki Minaj feud by rapping “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.

The EP will mark Cyrus` first collection of new music since 2017`s full-length album `Younger Now`, which spawned the top-10 hit `Malibu` and reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to working on her new project, the singer appeared in several television projects in recent months. In February, she went undercover as a boy to surprise the RuPaul`s Drag Race Werk Room show during the Emmy-winning reality competition`s season 11 premiere, and is next set to appear on a season 5 episode of Netflix`s popular sci-fi series `Black Mirror.`