Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to consult business community on budget

Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will meet the business community on Saturday (today) and seek final proposals regarding upcoming the federal budget. Pak-US Business Council and United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said this while talking to reporters on Friday. “The business community is very well aware of the critical economic situation of the country and ready to extend full support to the government for bringing the country out of the quagmire of multiple economic crises,” he said. He said that prime minister had already held fruitful meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Daroo Khan Achakzai and other office bearers besides top officials of private sector a couple of days ago at Islamabad and exchanged views for bringing national economy back of fast track.