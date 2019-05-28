Emperor and empress bid farewell to Trump before he departs Japan

There was little real substance in Trump’s visit to Japan, which started Saturday and included a golf game with Abe and presentation by the American president of a huge trophy at a Tokyo sumo tournament.

But the main goal was to celebrate the countries’ alliance and, from Japan’s point of view, to charm Trump ahead of tricky negotiations on the muscular US demand for more market access.

That seemed to work, with Trump signalling there will be no move on trade until after an upper house election here in July.

The highlight was the meeting with Naruhito, who took over the Chrysanthemum Throne only three weeks ago, after his father stepped down in the first abdication for two centuries.

Other world leaders will have to wait until larger-scale celebrations in October. The Trumps went to see Naruhito at his palace Monday morning and then again in the evening for a banquet featuring six courses, including Trump’s favourite — beef — and a dessert described as Glace Mont Fuji.

The emperor and Trump both made toasts praising their countries’ friendship. The US president even sprinkled a few Japanese words into his address, referencing ancient Japanese poetry.

Trump and the first lady said goodbye to the Japanese royal couple on Tuesday before leaving Tokyo. The White House only described this as a “farewell call”, and there were no immediate details on how it went.

Although the whole Japan trip was designed to be a feelgood display, there was an awkward moment Monday when Trump flatly contradicted Abe and some of his own advisors on North Korea.

Trump insisted that he does not consider recent North Korean short-range missile tests to have violated UN resolutions, or even to pose a particular threat.

“My people think it could have been a violation… I view it as a man who perhaps wants to get attention,” Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he once more praised, calling him “very smart”.