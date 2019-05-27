Pakistani-American student killed in car crash by drunk driver in US



NEW YORK, May 27: A promising Pakistani-American female student was killed Saturday night in a head-on car crash in Old Bridge, a township in the US state of New Jersey when a suspected drunk driver drove into her vehicle after crossing over into the opposite lane.

Aliza Akhtar, 19, a recipient of a fully-funded scholarship for her studies at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was the daughter of political activist Naveed Akhtar Waraich, who is affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Party.

The news plunged the family into grief and shocked the large Pakistani community in New Jersey and New York. Members of the community mourned the death of the bright student, who was just beginning to carve out a great future for herself.

Police arrested Aliaksandr Tsytsenia, 28, who faces charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, assault by car, and driving while intoxicated.

Ms. Akhtar’s 15-year-old sister was also traveling with her and was treated for her injuries in a hospital.

Police said Tsytsenia tried to escape after the accident but was apprehended.